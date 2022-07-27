Left Menu

S.Korea PM says he will recommend special pardon for Samsung's Lee to president -Yonhap

South Korea's prime minister said on Wednesday he will recommend a special pardon for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee to President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yonhap news agency reported. Lee, the heir of the world's biggest memory chip maker and second-largest contract chip manufacturer, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being convicted of bribery, embezzlement and other offences. He was granted parole last year.

Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia
