Google releases first security update for Pixel 6a

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-07-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 10:04 IST
Google has released the first security update for the newly-launched Pixel 6a. The rollout has already started and will continue over the next week in phases, depending on carrier networks, the company said on Thursday.

This update includes security patches for Google Pixel 6a users. Below are the build numbers:

  • Global (Unlocked): SD2A.220601.003
  • Japan: SD2A.220601.001.A1
  • AT&T, T-Mobile: SD2A.220601.002
  • Verizon: SD2A.220601.004

You will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for your device. You can also check for the update manually by going to the phone's Settings >System > System update.

More information can be found here.

Google Pixel 6a: Specifications

The Google Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate support. The Pixel 6a is water and dust resistant owing to IP67 certification and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 6a features an in-house Tensor chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor. The processor is paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs Android 12 OS, with the company promising 5 years of security and OS updates.

Coming to the optics department, the Pixel 6a features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12.2MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 114-degree field of view. For selfies and video chatting, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The handset is equipped with a 4306mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. Google claims Pixel's adaptive battery can last for over 24 hours and with Extreme Battery Saver you can prolong the battery life by up to 72 hours.

The Google Pixel 6a comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.

