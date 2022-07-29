Huawei Mate 50 series to launch in September with Kirin 9000S

Left Menu

29-07-2022
Huawei will reintroduce the Mate line. A new chipset, HarmonyOS 3.0, the Mate 50 series, and perhaps even the Aito M5 EV or Aito M7 will be released at the same time in September. According to GSM Arena, the Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS are included in the series.

The latest Kirin 9000S processor will power the phones. The chip is said to continue to support only 4G. The render of the rumoured Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro's rear design, was provided by a Chinese outlet Digital Chat Station.

This picture contrasts the Mate 50 and the Pro (and likely RS). The Pro model will have face scanning, while the entry-level model features a punch-hole camera. Along with the Mate 50, Huawei will also debut the updated Harmony OS 3.0. There may be some imaging enhancements called XMAGE, as reported by GSM Arena. (ANI)

