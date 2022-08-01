U.S. to provide Ukraine more lethal aid, including HIMARS ammo, Pentagon says

The Pentagon said on Monday it would provide Ukraine a new security assistance package valued at up to $550 million, including additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).

"To meet its evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities," the Pentagon said in a statement.

