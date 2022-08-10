Left Menu

Microsoft marks OneDrive's 15th anniversary with new features, design

American tech giant Microsoft will be marking OneDrive's 15th anniversary with a new landing page, called OneDrive Home.

10-08-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Microsoft will be marking OneDrive's 15th anniversary with a new landing page, called OneDrive Home. According to The Verge, instead of arriving on the My files tab when a user first opens OneDrive, they'll find themselves on the new Home page that resembles that dashboard in the online version of Office.

Similar to the Office web app, OneDrive Home contains a list of user files, organized by how recently they accessed them. Above the list are filters that let users sort their documents by Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF file types. As per The Verge, there's also a new 'Activity' column to the right of the 'Owner' file field that tells a user when someone leaves a comment, @mentions another user, or assigns them a task within a shared document.

On the left side of the Home view, Microsoft's adding a new Quick access section, where users can find and pin their most frequently-accessed spaces. Unfortunately, these changes aren't live right now. As per The Verge, Microsoft has said OneDrive Home will be available in "the coming months."

From what it looks like, though, the new Home page could serve as a central hub that should help users stay organized while collaborating remotely, reported the outlet. (ANI)

