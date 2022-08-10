Left Menu

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit up nearly 12%

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:51 IST
Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit up nearly 12%
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported on Wednesday an 11.7% rise in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, beating market estimates.

The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the April-June quarter rose to T$33.25 billion from T$29.78 billion a year earlier.

Eleven analysts were expecting on average profit of T$31.02 billion, according to Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022