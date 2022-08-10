Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit up nearly 12%
Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported on Wednesday an 11.7% rise in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, beating market estimates.
The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the April-June quarter rose to T$33.25 billion from T$29.78 billion a year earlier.
Eleven analysts were expecting on average profit of T$31.02 billion, according to Refinitiv.
