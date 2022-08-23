Left Menu

Philippine province to award $10.9 bln airport project to consortium

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 23-08-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 06:27 IST
Philippine province to award $10.9 bln airport project to consortium
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A Philippine province is set to award a $10.9 billion airport project south of the capital Manila to a consortium led by Filipino tycoons, the provincial government said on Tuesday. The SPIA Development Consortium is composed of Philippine firms Cavitex Holdings, House of Investments, and MacroAsia, and partners Munich Airport International Airport and South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp.

No competing bids were submitted, the Cavite provincial government said in a document of notice to the consortium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022