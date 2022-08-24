Left Menu

BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila move to pre quarters, Ponnappa-Redy crash out

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-08-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 12:13 IST
BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila move to pre quarters, Ponnappa-Redy crash out
MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila. (Photo- MR Arjun Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Indian men's doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila moved to the pre-quarterfinals but Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy made a second round exit from the BWF World Championships here on Wednesday.

The unseeded Arjun and Kapila upstaged eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17 21-16 in the their second round match.

They will face Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore next.

Ponnappa and Sikki, on the other hand, were handed a 21-15 21-10 by top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in 42 minutes.

The other women's doubles pairing of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh's also crashed out of the tournament, going down to third seeds Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of Korea 15-21 7-21.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidami Srikanth, the men's doubled pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will be in action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022