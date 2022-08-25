Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida
NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida
A half-century after the end of NASA's Apollo era, the U.S. space agency's long-anticipated bid to return astronauts to the moon's surface remains at least three years away, with much of the necessary hardware still on the drawing board. But NASA aims to take a giant leap in its renewed lunar ambitions with the debut launch set for next Monday in Florida of its next-generation mega-rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), and the Orion crew capsule it is designed to carry.
