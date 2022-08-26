Sony Announces LinkBuds, a New Frontier for Headphones with Unique Ring Design and Authentic Call Experience

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Sony India introduces a new way to enjoy your favourite music and the important moments in life, all at once, with the brand-new truly wireless LinkBuds. You can always stay connected and aware, with the help of an open ring design with audio transparency, ultra-small super fit and crystal-clear sound and call quality. By leveraging LinkBuds’ unique design and its sensor and spatial sound technologies, Sony is creating new sound experiences together with their partners, such as AR gaming, new work from home experiences, sound AR navigation, and quick access to music. Sony’s unique open-ring design with audio transparency, links online and offline worlds for a “Never Off” wearing experience LinkBuds have been created with a unique open ring design and allow you to tune into the outside world whenever you want, without compromising your listening experience. The newly developed ring driver unit, has the centre of the diaphragm open for audio transparency, allowing you to clearly hear the sounds around, so you’ll always know when someone calls your name whilst on a call or easily chat with friends while listening to your favourite songs. Their new design makes LinkBuds the perfect companion for a range of uses, including working from home, listening to music, gaming and more. You’ll never have to switch off, thanks to LinkBuds’ new, super small, ergonomic design. Approximately four grams in weight, these earbuds are a marvel of miniaturisation. Unlike conventional earbuds, the protective surface covering the speaker diaphragm is integrated within the housing, saving space. The overall shape has been crafted with the use of extensive ear shape data, collated since Sony introduced the world’s first in-ear headphones in 1982. You’ll barely notice you’re wearing them, making them the perfect companion all day, every day. LinkBuds also come with 360 Reality Audio. With 360 Reality Audio, music can feel as real as if you were front row at a live concert or at the recording studio alongside your favourite artist. Enjoy clearer calls and conversations and authentic, natural sound with Precise Voice Pickup technology You can make calls without noise, for crystal clear conversations. LinkBuds’ include precise voice pickup technology that performs advanced voice signal processing. Sony’s noise reduction algorithm was developed using AI machine learning, using more than 500 million voice samples to suppress ambient noise and extract your voice clearly. LinkBuds let you hear people, when you need to, even when you’re in noisy situations. LinkBudsv allow you to enjoy high quality sound, no matter how busy life gets. Thanks to DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) your personal soundtrack will be restored to high quality. Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 reproduces all the detail in your music with minimal distortion, for a stunningly authentic listening experience, so your favourite artists always sound great. A specially designed 12mm ring driver provides rich, well-balanced sound. LinkBuds feature a compact and comfortable design with 5 sizes of fitting supporters to suit different ear shapes.

Sony is making it easier than ever before to integrate your personal soundtrack into the world around you, all while staying connected with a variety of smart features. At four grams, the LinkBuds earbuds are ultra-small and lightweight. They combine a shape that perfectly matches the human ear for a comfortable and stable fit. They also include 5 sizes of fitting supporters to suit different ear shapes. Automatically adjusts sound volume to your environment Adaptive Volume Control automatically optimises volume based on where you are, letting your music seamlessly blend into your environment. This allows you to listen to your favourite tracks at a comfortable volume and in a variety of environments, to enhance the open-air listening experience. Control audio by tapping in front of your ears and enjoy smart features such as speak to chat Don’t be fooled by their size, LinkBuds are super easy to use but with advanced features. With Wide Area Tap all control is at your fingertips. By double or triple tapping in front of either of your ears, you can adjust playback to your liking-there’s no need to touch the LinkBuds themselves. LinkBuds are there to help no matter where you are and even when your hands are full. With Speak-to-Chat you can automatically pause your music as soon as you speak to someone. Once your conversation is over, your music starts playing automatically, so there’s no need to touch any controls. LinkBuds also come with hands-free help so you can get information, connect with friends, set reminders, and more by activating your preferred voice assistant. Just say “OK Google” or “Alexa”. Up to 17.5 hours with a charging case along with 90 minutes of playback with 10 minutes quick charging The LinkBuds are designed to support your all-day listening experience with the earbuds offering 5.5 hours on a single charge. The charging case stores another 12 hours to deliver a total of 17.5 hours of listening time. A quick 10-minute charge is enough to listen for 90 minutes. The Sony| Headphones Connect app will notify you when the charging case drops below 30%. With IPX4 splash-proof and sweat-proof design, linkBuds are perfect for your everyday usage With an IPX4 water resistance rating14 splashes and sweat won’t stop these headphones so you can keep on moving to the music. Easy Bluetooth Pairing with Fast and Swift Pair and Quick access to your favourite music LinkBuds support Google’s helpful new Fast Pair feature, allowing you to effortlessly pair with your Android devices. You can also locate where you last left your headphones. Swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair your LinkBuds to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC or tablet. For the first time ever, you can take the earbuds out of their case and a pop-up will appear automatically. So, no matter where you are, you can easily get connected. With Quick access, you can configure LinkBuds to resume Spotify playback with just a couple of taps - no need to touch your smartphone. Sustainability matters to Sony with Eco-Friendly Packaging Sony has not only designed LinkBuds to be stylish, but also with the environment in mind. No plastic is included in the packaging material for LinkBuds, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our products. These unique earbuds and their charging case are made using recycled plastic materials and plastic-free packaging. Availability, and Best Buy price The Linkbuds is available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India. Model Best Buy Price (in Rs.) LinkBuds 14,990/- About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

