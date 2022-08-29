LG to showcase world’s largest OLED TV, LG 97G2, at IFA 2022 in Berlin

The LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV (97G2), the world's largest OLED TV, will soon debut globally. The 97-inch screen will be showcased at IFA 2022, the most inspiring trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances which will take place from September 2 to September 6, 2022.

The 97-inch LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV leverages the company's OLED evo technology, α (Alpha) 9 Gen5 AI Processor and advanced picture algorithms to deliver lifelike images and a genuinely immersive, cinematic viewing experience on a massive scale. The 97-inch G2 series model also features LG's flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design to offer a seamless, integrated look that will instantly elevate the most luxurious home movie theater.

In addition to LG 97G2, the South Korean company will also show off the diversity of its cutting-edge display technologies, with models from its outstanding OLED, Micro LED and QNED TV ranges on exhibit at its IFA booth.

These include the 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K (model 88Z2) and 86-inch QNED TV (model 86QNED99), both of which combine jaw-dropping size, the superior sharpness of the 8K (7,680 x 4,320) resolution and the company's latest display technologies to make content of any genre more immersive.

The LG 88Z2 presents an amazing level of detail, along deep, dark blacks, infinite contrast and lifelike colors, all thanks to the 33 million self-lit OLED pixels. The 8LG 6QNED99 model, on the other hand, features in-house Quantum Dot NanoCell and Precision Dimming technologies to deliver sharp, vibrant images on its impressive 86-inch screen.

Further, LG's massive 136-inch 4K Micro LED (3,840 x 2,160) will also be showcased at the trade show. This innovative home entertainment solution presents first-class picture quality on a spectacular scale, pairing micrometer-sized self-lit pixels with a modular design, the company aid in a press release.