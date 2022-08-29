Samsung PRISM expanding to 70 engineering colleges in India by 2025

Samsung's industry-academia program, Samsung PRISM (Preparing and Inspiring Student Minds), is expanding to 70 engineering colleges in India by 2025, the company said on Monday.

The program, run by Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), Samsung's largest R&D facility outside of Korea, has been successful in driving engineering students to file patents and publish technical papers in cutting-edge domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and IoT.

In a press release on Monday, Samsung India said that over 4,500 engineering students and 1,000 professors have so far worked with its R&D Institute in Bangalore to deliver live R&D projects and gain industry knowledge.

As part of this program, SRI-B collaborates with students and faculty at engineering colleges, giving them research as well as development projects (worklets) to be executed over four to six months.

"Samsung PRISM program is our contribution to developing an innovation mindset among the youth of India, building on the strengths of our academia and engineering student community. Over the last two years, we have already seen strong results, with student teams filing patents and publishing technical papers in cutting edge domains," said Srimanu Prasad, Head of Tech Strategy, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore.

With the Samsung PRISM program, the South Korean technology giant seeks to build a skilled workforce of future innovators in India.