Google Fi expands 5G coverage to 26 more countries; international hotspot tethering now available on iPhone
Google has announced several improvements to Fi coverage to help users stay connected while travelling internationally. These include expanded 5G coverage, availability of international hotspot tethering and Wi-Fi calling on iPhone.
Google Fi is adding 5G to 26 more countries, bringing the total number to 39. The service will also be available on compatible Samsung phones. If you have a compatible Pixel or a Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone, you can now enjoy 5G speeds via Google Fi Flexible or Unlimited Plus plans.
If you don't own one of those devices, don't worry. You can get full-speed 4G coverage with Google Fi in over 200 countries and if you're on the Unlimited Plus plan, there are no separate data caps on international coverage.
Secondly, international hotspot tethering is now available on iPhones, which means you can use your phone as a portable Wi-Fi hotspot to share its internet connectivity with your tablet, laptop or other devices. Android users can already use hotspot tethering while abroad.
Additionally, Google is bringing WiFi calling to iPhone users. Wi-Fi calling expands your coverage to places where the mobile network isn't as strong. On both Android and iPhone, if both Wi-Fi and cellular networks are available, Fi will route your call over whichever one gives you the best connection. Wi-Fi calling can even help reduce calling costs if you are travelling abroad.
You'll see no changes to the price of your phone plan. Below are the Google Fi plans:
- The Google Fi Unlimited Plus plan starts at just $40 per month per line for four or more lines, and includes 100 GB of cloud storage with Google One for each person on the plan.
- The Simply Unlimited plan starts at $20 per month per line for four or more lines.
- The Flexible plan will continue to help you save if you use less data, at $17 per month per line for four lines for unlimited calls and text, plus $10 per GB for data at home and abroad.
