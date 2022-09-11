Australia's Trjandramulia shocks top-seed Naito to qualify for Chennai Open main draw

Australia's Olivia Trjandramulia registered an upset 6-3, 7-6 win over top seed Yuki Naito of Japan in the second round of the qualifying round to seal a main draw spot at the Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament.

While Naito bowed out, two other Japanese women, second seed Nao Hibino and 11th seed Kyoka Okamura, posted straight set wins to qualify for the main draw.

In the final match of the evening, seventh seed Jana Fett, of Croatia, took two hours and five minutes to overcome Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

All the Indians in the qualifying draw had lost in the first round on Saturday. Results: Singles qualifying (2nd round): Olivia Trjandramulia beat (1) Yuki Naito 6-3, 7-6 (11-9); (2) Nao Hibino beat (8) Daniela Vismane 7-5, 6-0; (11) Kyoka Okamura beat (3) Lina Glushko 6-3, 6-1; Mariia Tkacheva beat (4) Isabella Shinikova 6-4, 6-2; (12) En Shuo Liang beat (6) Justina Mikulskyte 6-1, 6-1; (7) Jana Fett beat Peangtarn Plipuech 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

