Left Menu

63% Voter Turnout Recorded in Assam's Four Lok Sabha Constituencies by 3 pm

Four Assam Lok Sabha constituencies saw a 63.08% voter turnout till 3 pm. Dhubri led with 65.51%, followed by Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Guwahati. Polling, which began at 7 am, continues till 5 pm. Over 81 lakh voters can vote in 9,516 polling stations for 47 candidates. BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Congress's Mira Borthakur Goswami, and others have cast their votes.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:45 IST
63% Voter Turnout Recorded in Assam's Four Lok Sabha Constituencies by 3 pm
  • Country:
  • India

The four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, where polling was underway on Tuesday in the third phase, recorded a voter turnout of 63.08 per cent till 3 pm, an election official said.

Dhubri recorded the highest polling percentage of 65.51 per cent, followed by Barpeta (65.20), Kokrajhar (63.64) and Guwahati (57.47) till 3 pm.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

A total 81,49,091 voters, including 41,00,544 men, 40,48,436 women and 111 of the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 9,516 polling stations to decide the electoral fate of 47 candidates in the third and final phase of polling in Assam.

Voting was low in the initial hours due to heavy rain but it picked up as the day progressed.

In Guwahati, BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Congress's Mira Borthakur Goswami cast their votes in the early hours. Incumbent MP Queen Oja also cast her vote.

Kokrajhar's Congress candidate Garjen Mushahary and BPF's Kampa Borgyary also exercised their franchise.

State ministers Ranjit Dass and Jayanta Malla Baruah along with Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary also cast their votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024