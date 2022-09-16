Iran's Raisi says thwarting U.S. sanctions needs new solutions
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:03 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting U.S. sanctions required new solutions and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) could defy Washington's unilateralism.
Raisi also called for expanding free trade among SCO member countries, alongside financial and banking cooperation. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Iran
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Macron hopeful of Iran nuclear deal in next few days
Iran sends nuclear talks response; US casts doubt on offer
Iran sends 'constructive' response on nuclear deal -state media
Iran sends 'constructive' response to U.S. proposals on nuclear deal -state media
Iran says it sends 'constructive' response on nuclear deal; U.S. disagrees