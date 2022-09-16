Iran's Raisi says thwarting U.S. sanctions needs new solutions

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting U.S. sanctions required new solutions and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) could defy Washington's unilateralism.

Raisi also called for expanding free trade among SCO member countries, alongside financial and banking cooperation. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi)

