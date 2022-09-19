NETMONASTERY raises the bar on cybersecurity, adding SOC2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 Certification to protect customer data in the cloud

The certifications validate NETMONASTERY’S commitment to delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions for enterprise Security Operations Centers (SOC) 19th September, Mumbai, NETMONASTERY NSPL (NETMONASTERY), a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution provider with superior analytics and scaling capabilities announced today that it has received SOC 2 Type 2 certification in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that NETMONASTERY provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data in the cloud. The company has also received its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification, confirming that its security solutions are compliant with globally recognized and trusted security standards. The certifications establish NETMONASTERY’s commitment to providing a highly secure cybersecurity solution through its SaaS Platform — DNIF HYPERCLOUD to enterprises around the globe. DNIF HYPERCLOUD is a Cloud-native SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR built to discover threat campaigns without blind spots. The product also delivers unlimited scalability with functionality that brings back threat detection to the forefront. The audit report demonstrates to NETMONASTERY’s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance. ISO27001 defines that the organization implements best-practice information security processes to help prevent cyber-attacks, data leaks, and theft. Commenting on the occasion, Shomiron Das Gupta, Founder, and CEO of NETMONASTERY said, “The ISO 27001 and SOC2 Type 2 certificates are rigorous, independent audits that ensure processes and procedures of the organization are in place to protect customers' data and that it is in active use. These certifications re-establish our penchant for security standards and are a testimony to our commitment to compliance and an important milestone to ensure we meet the demands of our clients''. About NETMONASTERY NETMONASTERY is a group of avant-garde security engineers and researchers that are working to break down the entry barrier for threat defense platforms and make it accessible to everyone. NETMONASTERY is investing in the ability to scale to bring down the cost of operations for cybersecurity platforms and therefore making it viable for everyone to acquire visibility to threats in their environment. In the core are a bunch of happy but highly motivated team of engineers who aren't afraid to challenge the status quo, and it shows in the HYPERCLOUD ability built into the product. DNIF HYPERCLOUD DNIF HYPERCLOUD is a cloud-native platform that brings the functionality of SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR into a single continuous workflow to solve cybersecurity challenges at scale. It is the flagship SaaS platform from NETMONASTERY that delivers key detection functionality using big data analytics and machine learning. NETMONASTERY aims to deliver a platform that helps customers in ingesting machine data and automatically identifies anomalies in these data streams using machine learning and outlier detection algorithms. The objective is to make it easy for untrained engineers and analysts to use the platform and extract benefits reliably and efficiently. Website: www.dnif.it (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

