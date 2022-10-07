Left Menu

At least six people stabbed, one fatally, outside Las Vegas casino

Local news media reports cited bystanders as saying that the stabbings occurred in multiple locations and that some of the victims may have been Las Vegas "showgirls" who take photos with tourists along the Strip.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 01:31 IST
At least six people were stabbed on Thursday, one of them fatally, outside a Las Vegas casino, city police said. The stabbing attack, along a stretch of South Las Vegas Boulevard known as the Strip, was reported shortly before noon local time by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on its Twitter feed.

No official details of circumstances surrounding the attack were immediately available. Local news media reports cited bystanders as saying that the stabbings occurred in multiple locations and that some of the victims may have been Las Vegas "showgirls" who take photos with tourists along the Strip. Police said officers responding to a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino found at least six victims, with one pronounced dead at the scene.

"Other victims are being transported to area hospitals with unknown extent of injuries," police said in a second tweet, adding that a suspect was taken into custody.

