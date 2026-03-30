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Ministry Strips NIT Kurukshetra Director of Powers

The Union Ministry of Education has revoked both administrative and financial powers of Prof. BV Ramana Reddy, Director of NIT Kurukshetra. Despite his extensive contributions to the institution, the reasons for this decision remain undisclosed. Further developments are anticipated as details emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:52 IST
Ministry Strips NIT Kurukshetra Director of Powers
Professor BV Ramana Reddy, Director of NIT Kurukshetra (Photo/NIT Kurukshetra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Education has taken the decisive step of revoking the administrative and financial powers of Professor BV Ramana Reddy, the Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra. According to sources, an official order regarding this action was issued on Monday, with immediate effect.

Notably, the ministry has not disclosed the reasons for their decision to strip Prof. Reddy of his powers. As the current Director of NIT Kurukshetra, Prof. Reddy oversees an institution ranked among the top 100 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Prof. Reddy, an expert in wireless communication with over 35 years of academic experience, has made significant contributions through over 150 research publications and various academic roles. Despite his achievements, the reasons behind this unprecedented move remain unclear, leaving the academic community awaiting further clarification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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