ALL ROADS LEAD TO A2Z – SHAPING LOGISTICS SINCE 1960

A2Z Logistics is a highly specialized freight forwarder, offering a diversified portfolio of services that include air, land, and sea transportation services, as well as supply chain management to a variety of clients in various industries.

Our size allows us to accommodate the needs and demands of high-profile clients in the marketplace with an emphasis on customer service and seamless integration of supply chain solutions. We are staffed with some of the most experienced, service-oriented professionals in the industry.

We “Think and Act Different” by providing our clients with tailored solutions and personalized service. Instead of trying to run in the rat race inside the wheel, we simply focus on reinventing & making it turn! “A2Z’s mission is to offer the best transportation experience in the industry” A2Z Logistics is totally committed to being a leader in the transportation industry by meeting our customers’ needs in a timely, proactive, and cost-effective manner CUSTOMER SATISFACTION A2Z LOGISTICS aims to provide our clients, vendors, employees and stakeholders with a superior service experience. Our activities reflect a win / win scenario for all stakeholders. This means our employees are always ready to take responsibility for fulfilling your goals. QUALITY MANAGEMENT A2Z LOGISTICS is the market leader in quality, which becomes a competitive advantage for our clients. Our personalized service, innovative handling, and adaptive nature allow us to react to the changing needs of our client, while exceeding their expectations. IMAGE Every employee is accountable to represent both our customer and our company. Assuming personal responsibility means addressing problems or concerns and solving them such that everyone’s best interests are met. TRAINING A2Z LOGISTICS sees itself as a “learning organization,” we invest in our employees on all levels. Our foresight, skill, and knowledge is our competitive advantage and allow us to stay one step ahead of dynamic market developments. Thus, we are better prepared to meet the growing demands of our clients. COMPANY AUTONOMY A2Z LOGISTICS is privately held. This allows us to retain our autonomy. By promoting independence in thought and action we ensure the future success of A2Z LOGISTICS and our clients. ASSOCIATES A2Z LOGISTICS associates are anintegral component in the company’s success. Our relationships are characterized by fairness, openness interest in common goals and efficiency. GLOBAL PRESENCE A2Z LOGISTICS has a global presence. Through our worldwide network of offices and dedicated partners, we have the ability and drive to exceed our customer’s expectations. COMMITMENT A2Z LOGISTICS is committed to being responsible towards our stakeholders, public, environment, and society. In this way, not only the technical but also to a large extent the social competencies of the company are developed. COMPETITION A2Z LOGISTICS is committed to the principles of open competition. Our competitive behaviouris tempered by fairness, as well as openness and transparency in the interest of mutually beneficial relationships. TECHNOLOGY A2Z LOGISTICS makes use of the best technology available to the industry. We enhance our client’s experience through the use of innovative and superior technology.

Perks of joining our team • Employer-Paid health insurance • Paid vacation & sick leave • Friendly & comfortable work environment • Possibility for growth & development • Opportunity to be part of a growing & technology-driven company A2Z LOGISTIC Ssuccessfully manages every aspect of logistics during a project’s lifespan. From the time purchase orders are placed with global suppliers through final installation at the site, A2Z LOGISTICS is there. At A2Z LOGISTICS, projects are not defined strictly by freight tons, but by the complexity of the cargo and the delivery obligations facing the client.

Cost planning, choice of the right carrier, and execution of transport have to be fine-tuned to meet all project requirements.

A2Z LOGISTICS’s experienced staff and in-house freight management systems are able to provide: • Vessel & aircraft chartering • Detailed & accurate documentation • Updated status reporting • Co-ordination of shipments with suppliers & job site • U.S. Exim bank procedures • On site and in-house representatives • Consolidated invoicing • Loading and discharge supervision • Door-to-door transportation • Technical planning for all heavy lifts and dimensional loads, via specialized truck, rail, barge, ocean vessel and aircraft • Consulting expertise for our client’s complex letters of credit and bid documents • Advice on optimal cargo specifications to minimize costs and maximize safe handling A2Z LOGISTICS team members bring a strong track record to both short-term projects and long-term infrastructure contracts. The A2Z LOGISTICS operating system allows clients, designated vendors, and global offices to interact with operations on a “Real Time” basis.

• Real-time access to operational issues • Documents viewable and downloadable on-line • Cargo location search features by multiple modes (po number, part number, vendor, etc…) • Third-party documents and files can be attached to status screens A2Z Logistics Supply Chain Distribution Solution (A2Z Logistics SCDS) manages inventory, automate accounting processes, and improve warehouse management. The software provides a mobile app “Track2Go” that allows users to view real-time inventory data through any connected mobile device.

A2Z Logistics SCDS warehouse operations directly into accounting for processing invoices, bills, and checks and producing reports such as P&Ls and In-Outs. The software also generates pickup orders, cargo releases, and warehouse receipts while connecting international shipping, purchase orders, and sales orders with the A2Z Logistics Cargo and A2Z Logistics Commerce systems. The application uses a warehouse tracking software to define locations and set default receiving locations for inventory. The solution provides WMS mobile scanning for inventory counting, fast pick and load.

Handheld barcode scanners allow users to track every step of the process, print labels on the spot, and reduce errors. The software provides customers with an online portal “LiveTrack” to input order requests and track their orders on the web at any time.

• E-Doc – Document Images Retrieved via Web • Commercial Documents • Shipping Invoices • PO Management • Contracts • E-Track – Shipment Tracking • KPI Milestones by Customer • Multi- Field Search Function • E-Booking – Enter Pickup Requests Online • Electronic Integration with Shipping Systems • PO Entry – PO Entry and Tracking Functions • PO Fulfillment – Configurable PO Fulfillment • Reports – Report Delivery via Web • EDI Invoicing • EDI Shipment Status • Automatic Alerts • Delayed Shipments https://fb.watch/g4S951kpXu/ For more information visit: http://www.a2zlogistics.com/

