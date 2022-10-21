Left Menu

Google improves Google Chat and Gmail search experience on web and mobile

Updated: 21-10-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 14:37 IST
Google improves Google Chat and Gmail search experience on web and mobile
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is rolling out new features to improve the Google Chat and Gmail search experience on the web and mobile. The new features will help you find more accurate and customized search suggestions and results, the tech giant says.

Firstly, search-query suggestions based on your past search history in Google Chat will now appear as you type in the Chat search bar. This will make it easier for you to recall important messages, files, and more on mobile.

Search Suggestions are now available on Android devices while the rollout to iOS devices will complete by the end of October.

Secondly, you can now search messages under a specific Gmail label in the app to return results that have the label. You can also use search chips in the Gmail search bar to refine your label searches. Gmail labels are now available on Android and iOS devices.

For Gmail search queries that return no results, related results will be shown to improve the overall search experience. This feature is now available on the web.

The new features on Google Chat and Gmail will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

