The Cyber Express Gears up to Host the World CyberCon India Edition on November 18, 2022

A one-day event will emphasize the importance of leveraging best cybersecurity practices to bolster an organization's cyber defenses. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Renowned cybersecurity news publication, The Cyber Express, has announced the launch of the India Edition of World CyberCon 2022. The one-day event will take place on November 18, 2022, at Courtyard Mariott, Mumbai. The first edition of India's cyber security event embraces and espouses the theme ''Unlocking India's Potential in the Cyber-Realm.'' Cybersecurity is growing at a rapid pace and developing nations like India are on the hot seats to become pioneers in the industry soon. India has already shown progress over the years in addressing the key concerns of IT security policies. The government bodies like CERT-In and the IT ministry are equipping business owners and businesses with the knowledge, governance, and policies to safeguard their online presence.

Reports indicate that the cyber security market in India is estimated to reach close to 290 billion rupees by 2025. There has also been a hiring spree for cybersecurity professionals in India.

“The increasing number of cyber-attacks in India has led to the need for more cybersecurity professionals in the region. Companies are hiring experts who can anticipate and prevent attacks before they happen,” noted Augustin Kurian, Editor of Chief, The Cyber Express. He continued, “There are numerous opportunities in the cybersecurity industry in India, which is way higher compared to that of the US and the UK. Some of the most sought-after positions in India include those in the areas of a security analyst, security architect, network security engineer, and chief information security officer.” With this event, The Cyber Express invites industry leaders to explore the opportunities out available in the world to offer a range of cybersecurity services and navigate through threat actors effortlessly. The event features 12+ speakers from various industries, 10+ Knowledge-sharing sessions, 120+ delegates, 3+ hours of networking, and more.

Tailored to potential audiences CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, security auditors, head of IT, Cyber Crime Specialists, network engineers, and all stakeholders of safe internet, The Cyber Express’ World CyberCon aims to equip delegates and industries with the knowledge to protect and secure their data, sensitive information, and businesses amid the growing threat of cybercrime. Interested candidates or companies that want to participate as partners or delegates can register for the event at: https://thecyberexpress.com/register-for-world-cybercon-india-2022/ About The Cyber Express The Cyber Express operates in the thematic areas of cybersecurity. It features exclusive interviews and podcasts by experts and analysts, the latest updates, and research on data breaches, ransomware, cyber warfare, and security trends enabling readers to keep abreast of current-day tools and technologies in the cybersecurity world.

