India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Following is the scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh here on Sunday.

India Innings: KL Rahul c Rahman b Shakib 50 Rohit Sharma c Ali b Mahmud 2 Virat Kohli not out 64 Suryakumar Yadav b Shakib 30 Hardik Pandya c Ali b Mahmud 5 Dinesh Karthik run out 7 Axar Patel c Shakib b Mahmud 7 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 13 Extras: (LB-1, NB-3, W-2) 6 Total: (For Six Wickets in 20 Overs) 184 Fall of Wickets: 1-11, 2-78, 3-116, 4-130, 5-150, 6-157 Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 4-0-15-0, Shoriful Islam 4-0-57-0, Hasan Mahmud 4-0-47-3, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-31-0, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-33-2.

