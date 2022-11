BRIEF-Microsoft Says Will Extend Technology Support Free Of Charge For Ukraine Throughout 2023

Microsoft Corp: * WILL EXTEND TECHNOLOGY SUPPORT FREE OF CHARGE FOR UKRAINE THROUGHOUT CALENDAR YEAR 2023

* MICROSOFT - CO TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL TECHNOLOGY AID VALUED AT ROUGHLY $100 MILLION TO UKRAINE * TODAY'S COMMITMENT WILL BRING MICROSOFT'S TOTAL SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE TO MORE THAN $400 MILLION SINCE THE WAR BEGAN IN FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

