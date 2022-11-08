Left Menu

Escorts Kubota to hike tractor prices by 1-2 pc from Nov 16

Escorts Agri Machinery EAM, a division of Escorts Kubota, on Tuesday said it will increase tractor prices by 1-2 per cent next week.The price hike with effect from November 16 is to offset the impact of the cost inflation in both commodity and other costs, the company said in a regulatory filing.The increase in prices would vary across models and variants, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:39 IST
Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), a division of Escorts Kubota, on Tuesday said it will increase tractor prices by 1-2 per cent next week.

The price hike with effect from November 16 is to offset the impact of the cost inflation in both commodity and other costs, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The increase in prices would vary across models and variants, it added. When contacted, a company spokesperson said the price hike will be in the range of 1-2 per cent, depending on the models. Escorts Kubota sells tractors under the Farmtrac and Powertrac brands.

