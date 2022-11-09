Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of biggest U.S. layoffs this year
- Country:
- United States
Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it will let go of 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as the Facebook parent battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market.
The broad job cuts, the first in Meta's 18-year history, follow thousands of layoffs at other major tech companies including Elon Musk-owned Twitter and Microsoft Corp. The pandemic boom that boosted tech companies and their valuations has turned into a bust this year in the face of decades-high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.
Meta, whose shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value, said it also plans to cut discretionary spending and extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meta
- Meta Platforms Inc
- Microsoft Corp.
ALSO READ
Mirae Asset in talks to help fund Elon Musk's Twitter deal - source
Mirae Asset in talks to help fund Elon Musk's Twitter deal - source
BRIEF-Elon Musk Says Twitter Should Be As Broadly Inclusive As Possible
Is the metaverse really the future of work?
WhatsApp disruptions reported in India, Meta says working to restore servces soon