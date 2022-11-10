Left Menu

Binance deal for FTX collapses, crypto worries mount

The Wall Street Journal in its report quoted Binance as saying: "Our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help." A spokesperson for Binance confirmed the WSJ report.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 02:40 IST
Binance deal for FTX collapses, crypto worries mount

A deal for major cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed on Wednesday as bigger rival Binance said it was pulling out, a Binance spokesperson said.

Binance signed a nonbinding agreement on Tuesday to buy FTX's non-U.S. unit to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the rival exchange, but the deal was subject to further due diligence. The Wall Street Journal in its report quoted Binance as saying: "Our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help."

A spokesperson for Binance confirmed the WSJ report. The turmoil over FTX has hit crypto prices. Bitcoin , the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, was last down 13% on the day at $16,277.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022