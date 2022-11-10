Binance deal for FTX collapses, crypto worries mount

A deal for major cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed on Wednesday as bigger rival Binance said it was pulling out, a Binance spokesperson said.

Binance signed a nonbinding agreement on Tuesday to buy FTX's non-U.S. unit to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the rival exchange, but the deal was subject to further due diligence. The Wall Street Journal in its report quoted Binance as saying: "Our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help."

A spokesperson for Binance confirmed the WSJ report. The turmoil over FTX has hit crypto prices. Bitcoin , the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, was last down 13% on the day at $16,277.

