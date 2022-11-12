Left Menu

Elon Musk critisises "media elite" says, "oligopoly on information" will be disrupted

Elon Musk has criticised "media elite" and stated that the increased competition from citizen journalism will lead the mainstream media's "oligopoly on information" to be disrupted.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has criticised "media elite" and stated that the increased competition from citizen journalism will lead the mainstream media's "oligopoly on information" to be disrupted. On Friday, Musk took to Twitter and shared a couple of tweets that reflected his thoughts on the current state of journalism.

In the first one he spoke about Twitter's goal of elevating citizen journalism and wrote, "As Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, media elite will try everything to stop that from happening." Further, in a subsequent tweet, he said that though the "mainstream media will still thrive, but increased competition from citizens will cause them to be more accurate, as their oligopoly on information is disrupted."

Basically, it seems like the tech entrepreneur wanted to imply that mainstream media's need to check the information accuracy has increased as there has been a rise of citizen journalism in recent years due to social media platforms. Meanwhile, since completing the Twitter deal, the wealthiest man on the planet has made a flurry of decisions impacting the working of Twitter that has millions of daily active users.

Among the biggest change that Twitter is seeing is the inclusion of the new USD 7.99 per month Blue subscription. However, Musk's decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many. Even some advertiser pulled back their leg from the site. Also, celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg and Gigi Hadid quit Twitter in the days following its acquisition. (ANI)

