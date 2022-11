BRIEF-First preparatory works at Penly EPR reactor could start mid-2024- EDF official

Electricite de France SA official Alain Tranzer tells a news conference:

* EDF ESTIMATES THAT THE FIRST PREPARATORY WORKS AT THE PLANNED PENLY EPR REACTOR COULD START IN MID-2024, WITH OPERATIONS STARTING BY 2035-2037. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage.

