Google agreed to pay $360 mln to Activision to stop competition, Epic Games alleges

Alphabet Inc's Google has struck deals with at least 24 big app developers to stop them from competing with its Play Store, including an agreement to pay Activision Blizzard Inc about $360 million, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The details emerged in a newly unredacted copy of a lawsuit "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games first filed against Google in 2020 over allegedly anticompetitive practices related to the search giant's Android and Play Store businesses. Google and Activision did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new filing. But Google has previously said the lawsuit is baseless and has taken business conversations out of context.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)