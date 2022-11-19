TPV announces the launch of 'Evnia by Philips' range of Gaming Monitors in India

The gaming industry has come a long way. From its simple, two-dimensional debut in the 1970s and 80s, gaming has kept pace with the rapid evolution of digital technology. Rising to become not just a form of entertainment but a truly immersive sensorial experience with uniquely powerful appeals, TPV Technology announced the launch of Evnia, a new range of Philips monitors & accessories which will re-invent the rules of gaming.

In the current scenario, modern gamers expect a brand that reflects the diversity of their tastes and desires while their identities are embraced. To keep up with this, the new brand Evnia will consolidate Philips' existing gaming monitors and accessories line-ups and extend their portfolio for casual gamers, competitive gamers and ambitious e-sports players, with new models.

The word Evnia (Greek: Εύνοια) consists of eu (good) and nous (mind), which literally means 'well mind' and 'smart thinking', it is used as a word to show interest to support and protect someone or something and is also used in the context of luck. Everyone can be a gamer, and Evnia, true to the name, supports the joy of gaming for all.

With the Evnia range of Philips monitors, gamers will be introduced to an immersive experience, no matter their skill level or the game genre they prefer. Dedicating itself even more to serving gamers worldwide, Evnia is committed to create the best gaming ecosystem from mic to monitors for MMORPGs, racing games, simulations or FPS games – for curious adventurers, experienced heroes and professional legends. Furthermore, the Evnia range will differentiate itself from the crowd of spec-only-driven aggressive models with an aim to bring back the joy and fun of gaming while keeping emotional benefits at the core.

Commenting on the brand launch, Mr. Atul Jasra, India Business Head – Philips Monitors said, ''We at Philips believe that the joy of gaming should be accessible to everyone. Our goal for Evnia is to introduce today's gaming enthusiasts with the entire gaming universe and bringing together the gaming and e-sports community. As the name 'Evnia' suggests while being true to the name, it encourages gamers to bring their most genuine selves to their sessions and to reconnect with the original purpose of gaming.'' The Evnia range of Monitors embodies the brands' motto, 'Reinvent the rules.' and adds freshness, premium, and elegance to the mix, breaking away from the gaming stereotype. It prioritises emotional benefits as well as technical advantages in everything from product lines to Ambiglow lights. While having a sophisticated design which blends with any environment, it makes an ideal addition to the décor of a casual gamer lounge or a proper PC gaming setup.

First model available: Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV Philips Evnia monitors are every gamer's dream come true. The range's stylish design will match any interior décor, while its generous displays invite gamers to get into the game. The first Evnia model to be released, the curved Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV monitor, ensures an almost cinematic experience with UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 resolution and HDR 1400. The monitor's mini-LED backlighting with 1,152 zones allows enhanced control of the lighting and contrast ratio for deeper blacks and brighter whites. Ambiglow adds to an all-around immersion in the game. The visual performance is matched by its gaming features - With a 165Hz refresh rate, ultra-low input lag, and Adaptive-Sync, even the most action-packed games are sure to be smooth and fluid.

Comfort is always a priority for Philips Monitors, and the Evnia range is no exception. The Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV offers great flexibility with complete connectivity of USB-C ports as well as KVM and a height-adjustable stand to adapt to users' preferences and ensure gaming sessions that are a pleasure for the mind and the body.

The Evnia monitors range starting with this launch will see in the future further performance-driven products with models: 42M2N8900 (42'' OLED flat screen), 34M2C8600 (34'' QD OLED curved screen) and 27M2C5500W (27'' VA curved screen, QHD, 1000R Curve, 240hz). The offer will be completed with innovative and stylish accessories: Two keyboards (SPK8508 and SPK8708), two mice (SPK9508 and SPK9708), two headsets (TAG5208 and TAG7208), and one mouse pad (SPL7508).

The new range of Evnia by Philips monitors has been launched globally and will be available in the Indian market soon followed by the accessories range. About TPV Technology TPV is one of the world's leading monitor manufacturers and exclusively markets and sells Philips branded LCD monitors worldwide via its wholly owned company MMD and in India through TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. MMD was established in 2009 through a brand license agreement with Philips. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV's manufacturing expertise in displays, TPV India, uses a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market. The Philips monitor product portfolio offers stylish, premium, feature loaded monitors that are easy on eyes and environment friendly in construct. The company's design and development center is located in Taiwan.

