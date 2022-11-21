Amazfit Pop 2 Smartwatch launching in India: Sale to begin on Flipkart at 12 Noon

Amazfit, a leading worldwide smart wearables brand, has added the Amazfit Pop 2 to its smartwearables lineup. This latest version of the series has great battery performance, a huge immersive display, a bluetooth calling capability, and a variety of upgraded sports capabilities.

• The Amazfit Pop 2 is a Bluetooth-enabled 'SmartIndiaKiSmartwatch' that offers the BT calling capabilities.

• The smartwatch has a 1.78'' HD AMOLED display, which is rather large.

• The watch has a 10-day battery life, 24-hour health monitoring, and 100 distinct sports modes with real-time tracking and analysis.

Pricing and Availability The Amazfit Pop 2 will be released in India on November 22nd, at the price of 3299 INR available at 12 Noon on Flipkart. On the 23rd, it will be available for purchase on the Amazfit official website at the affordable pricing of 3999 INR. The smartwatch will be available in two colour options: black and pink.

Ultra-long 10-day Battery Life The Amazfit Pop 2's battery has a maximum capacity of 270 mAh and can power the device for up to 10 days under normal use. Customers may now experience the smartwatch's dynamic features in greater comfort.

Manage Phone Calls using Bluetooth The watch contains a microphone and speaker, allowing users to answer calls on the watch when picking up the phone is inconvenient. Connect the watch to the smartphone through Bluetooth to guarantee that one never misses an important call again.

Advanced Health Support and Monitoring The Amazfit Pop 2 advanced biosensor can monitor a users's SpO2 level whether they are engaged in intense mental or physical activity, or simply feeling uneasy during the day, and can start a SpO2 test in as little as 16 seconds for a result. This sensor also monitors the heart rate throughout the day, providing a complete picture of ones physical condition. Furthermore, the watch will notify if the heart rate is too high.

Exquisite Fashion Design The Amazfit Pop 2's centre frame is made of high-glossy aluminium. The button is made of high-glossy stainless steel, giving it a one-of-a-kind look. The watch is sparkling and stunning. It boasts a modern borderless design with 2.5D curved glass and a large AMOLED screen to match the most fashionable attire.

Bluetooth Voice Assistant The watch allows one to engage their phone's AI speech assistant, like as Siri or Google Assistant. A user may also use the bluetooth connection between their watch and phone to get responses, create memories, and manage tasks via the watch.

Multiple Sports Features The Amazfit Pop 2 has over 100 sports modes to select from and can even recognise four frequent activities, such as walking, running, and working out on elliptical and rowing machines, to make training easier. Users can easily access the watch face shop, adjust the watch's settings, and sync all of their essential health and fitness data to the phone by connecting the Amazfit Pop 2 to the Zepp Active app. About Amazfit Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is ''Up Your Game'', encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com. For more information about Zepp Health, visit www.zepphealth.com.

