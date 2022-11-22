Left Menu

Rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE to have LCD screen, stylus support

Geekbench results from a Samsung SM-X506B tablet back in September triggered speculations that it was the new FE slate, and now a leakster has confirmed the same.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 07:58 IST
Rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE to have LCD screen, stylus support
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Geekbench results from a Samsung SM-X506B tablet back in September triggered speculations that it was the new FE slate, and now a leakster has confirmed the same. According to GSM Arena, the leakster's identity is Roland Quandt. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE will have an LCD display like its predecessor.

Also, like its predecessor, the Tab S8 FE will have native stylus support using a Wacom digitizer. The Geekbench leak suggested that the tablet will be powered by MediaTek's Kompanio 900T chipset - a 6nm chip with 2x Cortex-A78 (at 2.4GHz, though the benchmark reported 2.6GHz) + 6x A55 (2.0GHz) and a Mali-G68 MC4. This is comparable to the Dimensity 900, including packing an integrated 5G modem, reported GSM Arena.

This lines up with the initial reports, which claim that the SM-X506B will be the 5G version of the Galaxy Ta S8 FE. There will be a Wi-Fi-only version too which is expected to carry the model number SM-X500. As per GSM Arena, during the test, the slate ran Android 13, which should include the latest One UI 5 version. That particular unit had 4GB of RAM, which is also the base capacity for the Tab S7 FE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
4
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022