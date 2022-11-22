Wales-United States World Cup match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers

A peak of 13 million people tuned in to ITV's television and online coverage to see Wales clinch a draw against the United States in their opening game at the World Cup on Monday, the British broadcaster said.

From kick off to final whistle, the match was watched by an average of nearly 10 million viewers, it said, adding that the game contributed to its most watched Monday night since England's Euro 2016 exit against Iceland. England's opening match - a 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday afternoon when many people were at work - was streamed a record 8 million times, the BBC said, making it the broadcaster's largest ever streamed event in a 24 hour period.

The match pulled in a peak audience of 8.1 million on television and an average audience of 7.4 million, the BBC said, citing figures from ratings compiler Barb.

