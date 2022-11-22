Left Menu

Qualcomm replaces SD778G+ SOC with new Snapdragon 782G

The Snapdragon 782G (SM7325-AF), which is the newest SoC from American multinational corporation Qualcomm has been unveiled and it's an iterative upgrade to the Snapdragon 778G+.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Snapdragon 782G (SM7325-AF), which is the newest SoC from American multinational corporation Qualcomm has been unveiled and it's an iterative upgrade to the Snapdragon 778G+. According to GSM Arena, similar to the SD778G+, the Snapdragon 782G is a 6nm chipset with an 8-core Kryo 670 processor, and an Adreno 642L.

The CPU has the same core setup as the 778G+ - 1 Kryo 670 Prime core (Cortex-A78) but runs up to 200MHz faster at 2.7GHz, 3 Kryo 670 Gold (also Cortex-A78) at up to 2.2GHz, and 4 Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) at up to 1.9GHz. Due to a slight bump in clock speed, its CPU is around 5 per cent faster, while the GPU is quoted as 10 per cent faster than the Snapdragon 778G+, reported GSM Arena.

Similar to the older SoC, the 782G brings Quick Charge 4+ (up to 50 per cent in 15 minutes), the same Fused AI Accelerator architecture, the same Qualcomm Spectra ISP with triple 14-bit ISP support, and the ability to process up to 2 gigapixels per sec, and up to 200MP resolution support. As per GSM Arena, the modem is also the same Snapdragon X53 with Sub-6GHz and mmWave support, while FastConnect 6700 offers Wi-Fi 6 up to 2.9 Gbps, with ample capacity over the 6 GHz spectrum plus integrated Bluetooth 5.2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

