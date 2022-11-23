Left Menu

Inaugural International League T20 to start on January 13

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 10:18 IST
Inaugural International League T20 to start on January 13
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE is set to start on January 13 in Dubai.

The final is likely to be played on February 12, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. The six-team tournament is expected to feature 34 matches, with each side playing the others twice before four playoff matches.

The ILT20 has in its ranks stars such as Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sikandar Raza.

Many franchises in the ILTT20 are owned by Indian companies, including owners of IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022