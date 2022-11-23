Inaugural International League T20 to start on January 13

The inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE is set to start on January 13 in Dubai.

The final is likely to be played on February 12, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. The six-team tournament is expected to feature 34 matches, with each side playing the others twice before four playoff matches.

The ILT20 has in its ranks stars such as Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sikandar Raza.

Many franchises in the ILTT20 are owned by Indian companies, including owners of IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)