Soccer-Uruguay and South Korea goalless at halftime

The first half of Thursday's World Cup Group H match between Uruguay and South Korea ended 0-0 at halftime at the Education City Stadium, with the South American side guilty of wasting opportunities. Federico Valverde sent a volley wide and Darwin Nunez failed to connect with a pass in the penalty box. Later, Diego Godin's header struck the post. For South Korea, Hwang Ui-jo scuffed their best chance by shooting over the bar from close range.

