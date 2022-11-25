Left Menu

More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China -Foxconn source

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 25-11-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 08:19 IST
More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China -Foxconn source
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

More than 20,000 employees, most of them were new hires not yet working on the production line, have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China, a Foxconn source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The person said the departure was set to complicate the company's previous target to resume full production by the end of November, following worker unrest that rocked production of the world's largest iPhone factory. (Reporting By Yimou Lee)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022