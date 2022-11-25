Left Menu

Gurugram India, November 25 Addictive Learning Technology Pvt Ltd, one of Indias leading edtech companies, has announced the launch of SkillArbitrage, a new initiative to boost the remote work culture by providing a range of services to global recruiters and opening international job markets for Indian professionals.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-11-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 14:43 IST
SkillArbitrage to steer international employability for Indian professionals Gurugram (India), November 25: Addictive Learning Technology Pvt Ltd, one of India’s leading edtech companies, has announced the launch of SkillArbitrage, a new initiative to boost the remote work culture by providing a range of services to global recruiters and opening international job markets for Indian professionals. The initiative will be operational from December 7. At Addictive Learning, a core belief is that arbitrage can be applied to talent and skills, and that Indian talent can fetch much better prices by connecting to different recruiter pools in developed markets. This belief has been reinforced by Addictive Learning Technology’s experience with launching and scaling LawSikho, one of India's largest and most reputable online legal edtech brands. Since 2017, the company has been a pioneer in remote learning and working, particularly when it comes to freelance services, anticipating the freelance revolution that the world is currently witnessing. SkillArbitrage intends to exclusively address this changing nature of work in the post-Covid world, and offers a number of courses for learners to prepare them for what is being termed the fourth industrial revolution, so that they perform a wide range of services for new age businesses. The focus is on learners who are willing to upskill and thrive in evolving job markets. To such aspiring professionals, SkillArbitrage will offer intensive, practical, and globally accredited training in areas such as content writing, privacy management and cyber security, HR policy, investment, and finance. There is also a virtual assistant program for students and young professionals who can make a sizable income from working remotely for international clients. “We believe that humanity is at a crossroads, and the best career opportunities in the world will be available to a global talent pool and not be confined to a downtown office, or even limited by national borders,” says Ramanuj Mukherjee, Director of Addictive Learning. For more information, kindly visit SkillArbitrage website https:killarbitra.ge/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

