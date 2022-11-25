Your Holiday Gateway- Islands of Love, Seychelles

For the unacquainted, Seychelles is an archipelago country in East Africa. It is one of the smallest countries in the whole world comprising 115 islands. It has a reputation for being immensely peaceful which is reason enough for us to plan our next getaway here the first opportunity we get. The most exciting things first: forget bar hopping on a vacation, indulge in island hopping in Seychelles! You read that right. One can take a ferry, a yacht charter or even be flown on a helicopter to their island of choice. Anse Source d’Argent It must not come as a surprise to us that a country made up of islands is also famous for its beaches. So buy that bathing suit that has been sitting in your cart awhile because the turquoise waters of Seychelles await. From half-moon beaches to azure blue lagoons, Seychelles is straight out of a romantic movie. Giant Aldabra Tortoise, Curieuse Island The fact that Seychelles is home to two UNESCO World Heritage sites: Vallée de Mai and Aldabra (world's largest raised coral atolls) is enough testimony of the undisturbed flora and fauna cradled at the archipelago. When in Seychelles, explore the wilderness with fascinating trails. The Anse Major Nature Trail or the Copolia Trail on the main island of Mahé, offer some of the best 360 degree views of the destination. With all that beauty, it's no surprise that Seychelles is a popular honeymoon destination. The island country is the ideal romance destination, with everything from infinity pools to water dining experiences. You've probably heard about the famous island hopping, particularly the islands accessible via public ferries. Also, don't forget to visit un-inhabited islands such as Moyenne to try your luck at treasure hunt while you're there. It will all be well worth your time. So we're going to go make our Seychelles itinerary from this website here and book it. What about you?

