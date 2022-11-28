Left Menu

EU to propose boosting recycled content and reuse of packaging

The European Commission is set to announce this week proposals to reduce packaging waste with new targets for recycled content in plastic drinks bottles and for the reuse of take-away cups and of packages used for online deliveries.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:37 IST
EU to propose boosting recycled content and reuse of packaging
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission is set to announce this week proposals to reduce packaging waste with new targets for recycled content in plastic drinks bottles and for the reuse of takeaway cups and of packages used for online deliveries. The revision of the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive will seek to push towards an EU goal of ensuring all packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2030 and contributes towards reducing the bloc's carbon footprint to zero by 2050.

The proposal highlights that some 40% of plastics and 50% of paper consumed in the European Union is for packaging, according to a draft seen by Reuters, and that packaging as a whole makes up 36% of municipal solid waste. The proposal, which could still be changed, retains recycling targets of 65% by 2025 and 70% by 2030 from the directive's last update in 2018.

However, it introduces new targets for recycled content in a variety of plastic packaging. For 2030, these would be 30% for plastic drinks bottles and for contact-sensitive packaging such as food wrapping made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), 10% for contact-sensitive packaging not made from PET an 35% for other plastic packaging.

By 2040, these would rise to 50% for contact-sensitive packaging and 65% for other packaging, including drinks bottles. It also sets 2030 and 2040 targets for packaging reuse.

For take-away drinks cups they are respectively 20% and 80%, for beer and soft drinks containers 10% and 25% and for packaging used for non-food online deliveries 10% and 50%. Companies using such packaging would have to set up or joint systems to ensure reuse.

The proposal, likely to be presented on Wednesday, will need approval from the European Parliament and the European Council, the group of the 27 EU governments, to enter law and will probably be subject to some revisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022