White House keeping a 'close eye' on misinformation on Twitter

"This is something that we're certainly keeping an eye on," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about Twitter becoming a vector for misinformation. Jean-Pierre said it was the responsibility of social media platforms to "make sure that when it comes to misinformation, when it comes to the hate that we're seeing, that...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2022 04:35 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 04:35 IST
The White House said on Monday it was monitoring social media platform Twitter, now under the stewardship of new Chief Executive Elon Musk, for misinformation. "This is something that we're certainly keeping an eye on," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about Twitter becoming a vector for misinformation.

Jean-Pierre said it was the responsibility of social media platforms to "make sure that when it comes to misinformation, when it comes to the hate that we're seeing, that... they take action, that they continue to take action." Musk, who has reinstated a number of Twitter accounts that had been previously suspended, said at the weekend that new user signups were at an "all-time high." But there has been a mass exodus of advertisers over concerns about verification and hate speech that Musk blames on activist groups exerting pressure on companies.

"We're all keeping a close eye on this," Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House. "Social media companies have a responsibility to prevent their platforms from being used by any user to incite violence, especially violence directed at individual communities."

