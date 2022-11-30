Curadev Pharma joins NBEC to boost Indian Biotech Start ups: Sponsors Cash Prize for the second year in a row

For decades the growth of economies throughout the world has been primarily driven by the pursuit of scientific understanding, the application of engineering solutions, and continual technological innovation. Thus, to promote innovation and technology, Curadev launched a Recognizing Excellence campaign in 2021. As part of this campaign, Curadev has sponsored science-related seminars, workshops, and competitions and rewarded meritorious youngsters from top-tier educational institutes. Innovation is the cornerstone of efforts to create greater prosperity and competitions like National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition (NBEC), play a significant role in inspiring and empowering innovation. NBEC has emerged as a flagship platform for bio-entrepreneurs and innovators in India to showcase their profound science-driven ideas and has created a significant impact. Every year C-CAMP organizes NBEC, a nationwide competition to attract, identify, and nurture bio-entrepreneurs working on novel and scalable business ideas with substantial societal impact. For the second year in a row, Curadev has collaborated with C-CAMP as a prize partner for students. We wish the C-CAMP team and all the participants the best for the 6th edition of NBEC.

About Curadev Pharma We are a small molecule drug discovery biotech with an exciting portfolio of research programs that have yielded patent protected drug candidates. Founded in 2010, Curadev has created a premier translational research organization known for prescient target selection and high quality, data-driven program execution. Our programs seek to ameliorate disease by translating cutting edge discoveries into new medicines. We have swiftly established our credentials by successfully creating and out-licensing our small molecule patents to major pharmaceutical companies.

To know more about Curadev, visit our website www.curadev.in.

