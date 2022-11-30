Soccer-Real, Barca to skip 'urgent' LaLiga meeting in Dubai

Left Menu

Real Madrid and Barcelona will not send club representatives to attend LaLiga's "urgent" Extraordinary General Assembly meeting scheduled to take place in Dubai next week, the Spanish giants said on Wednesday.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will not send club representatives to attend LaLiga's "urgent" Extraordinary General Assembly meeting scheduled to take place in Dubai next week, the Spanish giants said on Wednesday. Real said in a statement they were notified of the EGM -- to be held "as a matter of urgency" on Dec. 7 in Dubai -- only last Friday. The meeting, Real added, was called to address important modifications to LaLiga's statutes and internal regulations.

Real said they were also told LaLiga would provide club representatives and companions with appropriate transportation and accommodation to facilitate attendance at the meeting. "We consider the call to be illegal, since the clubs are being summoned more than 5,000 kilometres away from LaLiga's headquarters," Real said.

"It is totally unjustifiable to address in this improvised and urgent manner, without appropriate debate and calm analysis, relevant modifications to LaLiga's internal regulations." LaLiga has been contacted by Reuters for comment.

Real said it was "totally inappropriate" and "deeply incoherent" for LaLiga to commit to taking over 100 people to the United Arab Emirates, when it could be held at its headquarters without incurring extraordinary costs. "Real will not send any representative to Dubai... and regrets having to react to the irresponsible actions of the president of LaLiga, which have an unjustifiable economic cost and damage the image and reputation of Spanish soccer."

Meanwhile, Barca said their position has always been that of reaching consensual agreements after having examined the issue coherently and respecting all positions. "For that reason, we do not believe it is the right time to travel to Dubai for an event which could take place at LaLiga's headquarters," the club said in a statement.

"Once again we show our opposition to any form of action we consider damaging to the rights and interests of Barcelona."

