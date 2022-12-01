Elon Musk says expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months

Elon Musk said on Wednesday a wireless device developed by his brain chip company Neuralink is expected to begin human clinical trials in six months.

"We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human but we've submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA and probably in about six months we should be able to upload Neuralink in a human," Musk said during a much-awaited public update on the device.

