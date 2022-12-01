Left Menu

Dutch prosecutors won't appeal in MH17 case, making verdicts final

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:16 IST
Dutch prosecutors won't appeal in MH17 case, making verdicts final
Dutch prosecutors said on Thursday they would not file an appeal regarding the outcome in the trial over the 2014 downing of Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, making the verdicts final although the suspects remain at large.

A Dutch court last month convicted two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader for shooting down the Malaysian airliner as it flew over eastern Ukraine. All 298 people aboard were killed.

