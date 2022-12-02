Left Menu

Need to scale up R&D, innovation in field of advanced materials, says NITI member V K Saraswat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:50 IST
Need to scale up R&D, innovation in field of advanced materials, says NITI member V K Saraswat
NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Investing in advanced materials innovation is investing in India's future, NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat said on Friday while stressing on the need for scaling up R&D and innovation in the field.

Addressing the 'CII Advanced Materials Summit', Saraswat said the time is now ripe for India to harness indigenous development of advanced materials, thereby reducing imports.

According to him, advanced materials are technology enablers, and revolution in this field will be driven by computational materials, big data, machine learning, multi-scale modeling, and other new technology paradigms.

Saraswat also elaborated on the applications of titanium, graphene, rare earth, and smart materials, a CII statement said.

He also mentioned about the energy applications of advanced materials starting from energy generation, conversion, distribution, and storage and their applications in defense and aerospace.

Saraswat said that emerging new models for advanced materials are based upon combining and putting together the variety of subfields of materials science and many other engineering fields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022