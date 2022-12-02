Left Menu

RBI DG to speak at IBA's tech conference on Saturday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:47 IST
RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Shankar will address 18th Banking Technology Conference on Saturday.

The event will be organised by Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on the theme 'Future of Digital and Analytics in Banking'.

The Banking Technology conference and Expo will offer banks and other financial institutions a platform where they meet technology vendors and understand the latest updates in banking technology, IBA said in a statement.

It also helps the vendors, fintech companies to understand specific needs of the Indian banks so that they can develop financial products for them, it said.

