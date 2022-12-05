Left Menu

Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa tweeted on Monday that he plans to make a "big announcement" related to space after a meeting with SpaceX owner Elon Musk. Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc , completed a tourist trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Soyuz spacecraft in December last year and plans to journey around the moon with Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX in 2023.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-12-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 12:52 IST
Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting
Yusaku Maezawa Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa tweeted on Monday that he plans to make a "big announcement" related to space after a meeting with SpaceX owner Elon Musk.

Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc , completed a tourist trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Soyuz spacecraft in December last year and plans to journey around the moon with Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX in 2023. The 47-year-old entrepreneur tweeted that he had held an online meeting with Musk and "can now make a big announcement about space on December 9".

The space enthusiast will likely become the first private passenger on a SpaceX moon mission with a week-long fly-by planned for 2023, as commercial firms including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients. Maezawa made his fortune founding the online fashion retailer Zozo which was bought by Softbank Group Corp's internet business.

Following Maezawa's tweet, shares in Inclusive Inc which provides space-related business utilizing satellite data, soared 11.7% to close at 1,171 yen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022