Analogue switch-off must be concluded without further delay: Ntshavheni

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has given notice to the industry and affected parties of her intention to determine 31 March 2023 as the analogue switch-off date and the end of the dual illumination period.

During a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, the Minister called on stakeholders to make representations on the proposed date.

"The Government Gazette 47697 notifying and inviting industry, affected parties, and members of the public to make substantive submissions has been published. In addition, industry players have also been sent letters requesting their substantive submissions by 27 January 2023," Ntshavheni said.

The Minister said the analogue switch-off must be concluded without further delay in order to enable the telecommunication network operators to decongest the networks with the deployment of 4G and 5G networks.

"The quality of connectivity is degrading across the country and some areas have completely lost network coverage pushing for a speedy conclusion of digital migration to allow speedy 4G and 5G deployment.

"We have already started receiving reports of cross interference between Broadcasting and International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) services - something we did not want to occur at all. In this regard, it is important to emphasise that the broadcasters are no longer protected in those frequencies as the protection fell on in June 2015," she said.

Given the noticeable decline in applications for government subsidised Set-Top Boxes (STBs) between April and June 2022, the 30th of September 2022 was determined as a closing date for applications or registration for STB assistance.

As of 30 November 2022, government has 185 382 outstanding government STBs installations to complete. This takes into account all STB registration up to 30 September 2022.

"We have been installing STBs at an average of 49 417 installations per month, which implies that we require just over three months to complete installations at the current run rate," the Minister said.

The closing date of 30 September 2022 for STB applications was gazetted through Government Gazette 46683 of 2002 dated 8 July 2022, and this Gazette was published in all official languages.

To ensure public awareness of STB applications closing date, government has implemented a multipronged awareness programme entailing the following:

SABC Television: through three promo-Slots per day for the three SABC channels.

SABC public radio stations (all official languages): through 5-6 promo slots per radio stations per day.

119 community broadcasters: through three promo slots per day.

The department's social media platform and its portfolio entities.

Media briefings and interviews.

A partnership with the House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders and the South African Local Government Authority (SALGA).

Physical community engagement meetings were conducted in various provinces.

